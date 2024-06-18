Princess Catherine Went To Extreme Measures To Keep Trooping The Colour Appearance Top Secret -- Here's How!

Princess Catherine made sure to keep her plan to return to public duties a secret before stepping out for the first time this weekend!

As Perezcious readers know, before Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton hadn’t attended a royal event since Christmas Day due to a very private and ongoing cancer battle. But all that changed at a moment’s notice late last week when she announced that she’d be stepping back into the spotlight as she continues to heal.

But considering she’s one of the most talked about figures in the world right now — and her whereabouts have been at the center of numerous viral conspiracy theories — how did she manage to keep these plans on the down low for so long?? Turns out, she went above and beyond to hide her schedule from the public!

Related: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s A-Lister Friends ‘Are Dropping Like Flies’

To do this, there were just a few people kept in the loop. King Charles III‘s spokesperson told Page Six on Monday that Kate personally called the monarch to tell him the good news about her plans to attend the parade, and he was “delighted” she would be involved. To show just how much the pair have come to rely on each other amid their cancer treatments, Charles had the 42-year-old stand beside him on the Buckingham Palace balcony as a show of support, a palace source confirmed.

When it came to telling people outside of The Firm about her plans, however, the mother of three had to be very smart about who she opened up to. To help create her social media announcement, in which she discussed the challenges of chemotherapy and her return to work, the Princess of Wales chose to call on royal photographer Matt Porteous for a top-secret photo shoot last week.

Matt has been trusted by the family for years. In the past, he captured Prince Louis‘ christening in 2018 and also took the family’s 2022 holiday card photo. Plus, he photographed Kate and Prince William as they went shark diving in Belize that same year. So, they already had an extensive relationship — and it was one Kate could trust. She had him come to a woodsy area on the Windsor estate close by her home, Adelaide Cottage, to capture a portrait of her dressed casually and leaning on a tree.

On the decision to take the picture in nature, an insider told the outlet that being outside has given the royal strength throughout this journey, adding:

“Being connected to nature is something that continues to support her recovery. She enjoys spending personal time on the things that give her energy and positivity.”

Last but certainly not least, the future queen decided to “upcycle” her white dress to ensure nobody knew she had thoughts about attending the special ceremony. Fans might’ve recognized her outfit since she wore the dress at a coronation event last year. But this time, she added a large white hat by Philip Treacy and Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore pearl studs she previously wore to Louis’ christening and Wimbledon in 2023. The simple white dress with black trimming and a black waistline was made by British designer Jenny Packham (see the original HERE). For this new occasion, Kate added some additional black details and a ribbon at the neckline, according to Bethan Holt, Fashion Director at the UK Telegraph:

“Just by reworking what she already owns, it allowed Kate to keep this secret [of her appearance] within her very closest and most trusted team.”

She likely relied on her longtime stylist Natasha Archer to make the necessary changes along with other palace employees, Holt continued:

“We definitely know that Kate has tailors in house to help make something fit her perfectly, and they could have easily added the new belt and that bow detail at the neckline, so Jenny Packham may not have even known Kate was going to re-wear the dress.”

But considering Jenny is one of the Princess’ “most trusted” designers who was behind the custom dresses Kate wore when leaving the hospital with her newborn children, it’s not a surprise that she chose one of her pieces:

“Those are very intimate, important moments, so it’s a natural decision that Kate would turn to Jenny once again.”

Despite being all prepped and ready for the event, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace staff had contingency plans in place in case Kate felt unwell or unable to travel along the parade route and watch the full event. Even at the last minute, she could have stayed back to rest inside Buckingham Palace while her kids traveled with another senior royal, such as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Always smart to have a backup option!

Thankfully, she was feeling well enough to make it through the whole parade without needing to step out. A great sign! But the palace sources stressed that while she may attend more events in the future, Kate is very much not back to work full time. Any small sighting is progress, though! We’re glad Kate was able to return to the spotlight on her own terms and hope any future outings go just as smoothly! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]