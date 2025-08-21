Princess Catherine's Plan To FINALLY Get William To Make Peace At Rare Upcoming Reunion With Harry & Meghan!

The most famous feuding couples in the world are set to reunite soon — and Princess Catherine is doing everything in her power to make sure it goes smoothly!

OK, OK. First off, an important note: no, we’re not talking about a full reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. This is far from that. This is a purely geographical reunion… for now. There’s an upcoming family event that will (most likely) bring them closer again — a rare occurrence.

Here’s the deal. William and Harry’s cousin, Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, just got engaged to Harriet Sperling earlier this month, after more than a year of dating. Very exciting!

It’s only a matter of time before another royal wedding is soon to take place — one neither the future king nor the spare are going to want to miss!

An insider told Radar Online on Thursday that Kate Middleton has now revived her efforts to get the brothers to reconcile before the nuptials. If anything, she just wants her husband to be “the bigger man” for the sake of the event.

An insider pointed out both Harry and William are “extremely fond” of Peter — so “there’s no way” either would miss their “favorite cousin’s wedding.” So it makes sense why the Princess of Wales is trying so hard to make sure they’re on better terms. Don’t want them ruining the mood, you know? An insider shared:

“The big question is: how will all this play out? It’ll be a fairly intimate affair, so it’s unlikely they’ll be able to avoid each other.”

To be honest, the brothers have had no problem avoiding each other at family events before. They’ve been doing it for YEARS now! It’s practically second nature! We wouldn’t be surprised if they both attend and stay FAR from each other.

Either way, Kate’s still trying to get William to put the tensions aside, at least just for the day. But her efforts likely won’t amount to much change, the confidant furthered:

“William wants nothing to do with Harry — and it’s likely he will ignore him if they do go to the wedding.”

Unfortunately, the divide between the siblings has already impacted wedding plans:

“The planner has been told not to seat Harry anywhere near his brother, which is pretty childish, but very much William’s style. He has no interest in small talk and by all accounts, Harry is of the same mind. But Kate’s told William he needs to rise above this and be the bigger man.”

While the mother of three previously took a step back from trying to get the family to make amends, she’s apparently stayed in close touch with King Charles III as he’s made efforts to work toward reconciliation. Remember, he had his team meet with Harry’s earlier this summer in what was viewed as a “significant step” toward ending this beef. William had no part in that, but all hope is not lost:

“Kate and Charles are on the same page about this. They’ve been working hard, trying to convince William that life’s too short and that he needs to stop being so closed off to a peaceful resolution. But he’s put this wall up when it comes to Harry. The resentment runs way too deep — and it seems Harry’s feeling the same at this point.”

Oof. With that said, a complete end to this rivalry is probably wishful thinking — but this wedding poses a unique opportunity to start thawing the ice. And frankly, nobody wants this feud to overshadow the bride and groom’s day with that kind of combative energy, right? The source said:

“Kate hates the idea of their fallout souring the wedding for everyone. Both she and Charles view it as a rare chance to get the brothers in the same room and on speaking terms. She’s convinced this is a perfect opportunity for them to be cordial with one another and take that first step in putting aside some of the bad blood.”

That’s all anyone wants!

BTW, Kate hasn’t forgotten about the Suits alum, with whom she’s never been on good terms herself — and who is said to be the main pain point in this rift:

“The same goes for Meghan — if she turns up, Kate’s more than willing to play fair and be polite.”

Well, hey, that’s progress! Meghan has often stayed back during Harry’s recent trips to the UK, but for a wedding of his beloved family member, maybe she’d finally attend? Sounds like this wedding — and the months leading up to it — could potentially be a big turning point for this fam! Wouldn’t that be nice to see…

Predictions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]