Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Not Invited To Trooping The Colour Again... Big Shocker…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet again getting snubbed!

People confirmed on Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour. No surprise, right?! And yet the lack of invite still stings, TBH! King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to attend the annual event on June 15 — which will be the monarch’s second since taking the throne. Charles also didn’t invite his youngest son and daughter-in-law last year, so like we said, this is really no surprise.

The last time the Suits alum and Spare author were in attendance for this honorary event was in 2022 when they made a rare visit to the UK with their children to attend Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee. However, because they were no longer working royals, they were shunned from the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the family. Instead, they had to watch the festivities with other non-working royals. But this year, they’re not even getting that option! Oof!

Despite the 75-year-old monarch’s ongoing cancer treatment, it was confirmed that he will attend the event — but rather than ride on a horse during the parade, he will be in a horse-drawn carriage with his wife.

That said, it is still unclear if Princess Catherine, who is also dealing with cancer, will be in attendance. While she was named the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, she will NOT be at the traditional Colonel’s Review on June 8. Lieutenant General James Bucknall will fill in for her. So, it seems doubtful that she would step out just one weekend later. But hey, you never know! Since marrying Prince William in 2011, she hasn’t missed this event (minus the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies which were scaled back because of COVID and didn’t involve the whole family). Of course, if she did show up, it would be a HUGE deal — but for that very reason, Kate Middleton may be inclined to skip the parade so she doesn’t steal attention from Charles. We’ll see.

It’s too bad Harry and Meghan continue to get shunned in light of the family health issues — but it’s not shocking at all! Charles has made it very clear where they stand amid this never-ending family feud, and we’re sure William is relieved that he won’t have to deal with any awkward interactions with his estranged bro! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]