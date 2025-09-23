Meghan Markle Reportedly Spoke To King Charles For A 'Tender' Moment Amid Prince Harry's Reconciliation Attempt

Well, well, well! We did NOT have this one on our Bingo card…

The royal family drama might have just taken a turn for the unexpectedly emotional! That’s because Meghan Markle and King Charles reportedly shared a moment (yes, a moment!) amid Prince Harry’s recent hush-hush rendezvous with dear ol’ dad! Who knew?!

Related: Donald Trump Shades Prince Harry During State Banquet With William & King Charles!

As we’ve been reporting, Harry hopped over the pond for a very controlled heart-to-heart with King Charles at London’s Clarence House recently. During it, according to insiders who spoke to Radar Online on Monday, Meghan actually called in from sunny Montecito with Archie and Lilibet playing in the background (er, we assume), and supposedly surprised everyone by softening the tone of the convo! Seriously!

One insider dished to that outlet:

“Harry told his father he was sorry for the way things unfolded in public — it was the first apology in years. Meghan briefly joined the call, and the exchange turned unexpectedly tender. Charles was moved, though it’s uncertain how much faith he placed in it.”

Whoa! “Unexpectedly tender”?! Consider us shocked! Did the Duchess make a HUGE move towards reconciliation? Or is this just another strategic part of the PR chess game?

Harry’s goal, according to whispers from behind palace walls, is clear: get the fam back together and show the world that he’s not just a rogue prince living his best Netflix life, but a son trying to bring unity back to The Firm. To that end, another palace aide confirmed:

“Harry was eager to show that Meghan remains central and that their children could help mend fences. His hope is to bring everyone back together as one family.”

BUT WAIT! Before you start picturing holiday dinners at Balmoral with Lilibet on Charles’ knee, pump the brakes. Palace insiders say this “tender” moment ought to come with a massive royal-sized serving of caution. Because while Charles may have taken the call, no one’s breaking out the champagne just yet.

One senior insider put it like this:

“Charles was cautious. With the public eye on him, it would have looked worse to refuse the meeting. But whether he trusts Harry’s sincerity is another question.”

Oof.

And where were Queen Camilla and Prince William in all of this? Um, nowhere nearby, thanks. In fact, Camilla reportedly wanted nothing to do with any of it! Another source said this about Charles’ 78-year-old wife:

“Camilla is pragmatic and steady. She feels Harry pushed her away with his past claims and doesn’t see any point in engaging now.”

Yikes…

And what about Wills? The once-close brother turned icy future king? Sounds like he’s still firmly on his uhh, no thanks, little bro journey. A palace source made that crystal clear:

“Charles might be easier to approach, but William is the real hurdle. He’s the future king, and he’s not shifting his stance.”

Let’s be real, tho: none of this happened in a vacuum. Harry and Meghan’s bombshell media blitz over the years (Netflix, Oprah, Spare, blah blah blah!) did more than just ruffle a few royal feathers.

Related: Meghan & Harry Make Unexpected First Public Appearance After His Trip To The UK!

And with Harry reportedly already thinking a bit about the 2027 Invictus Games in the UK, insiders are raising eyebrows about why this reconciliation attempt is happening now. To that end, one palace figure didn’t hold back:

“The Invictus Games come back to the UK in 2027, and Harry needs Meghan by his side to keep the funding strong. That’s why he’s suddenly pushing the family angle.”

Hmm… so is this a heartfelt reunion, or a calculated rebrand?

Harry has been open about not wanting to fight anymore, FWIW. But behind the palace doors, the vibe is tense. And trust?? Nah. Not by a long shot. One insider nailed that POV with this mic drop:

“The mistrust runs deep. Unless William comes on board, nothing will move forward.”

So there you have it, Perezcious royal-watchers! A tender phone call, a cautious King, a skeptical Camilla, and a long-since-over-it William.

The Sussex saga continues, as it always does. Stay tuned!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]