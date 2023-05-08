Princess Eugenie Praised For Including Prince Harry In Coronation Post -- LOOK!

Prince Eugenie is earning lots of brownie points from royal fans –not for scoring points against Prince Harry, but for showing him some love!

After Saturday’s coronation, the 33-year-old took to Instagram with a carousel of photos to honor the big day. From moments of the procession to snapshots inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the official crowning, she showed off a large array of moments from the celebration — including several pictures featuring her embattled cousin!

Alongside the photos, she reflected:

“Yesterday meant so much to me, as I’m sure it did to so many watching. What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth. The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country.”

As you’ll notice, Meghan Markle‘s husband can be seen alongside Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as they entered the venue together in good spirits. After noticing the 38-year-old show up in her slideshow several times, many fans praised Prince Andrew‘s daughter for highlighting him, unlike the rest of the royal family who pretended he wasn’t there. They commented:

“Thank you for featuring a few photos that included Prince Harry. It appears that The Firm is attempting to erase him from the narrative. You are to be commended for not following suit.” “I’m pleased you included Harry in the photos you picked” “Thank you for showing Prince Harry in your photos. He’s been iced out for the most part, so it’s nice to see your support.” “So lovely that Harry had you and Jack to welcome him and sit with him.” “You are the best [for] showing your love and support to Prince Harry’s family, don’t forget them, they are your family and they deserve it.”

We all know Harry wasn’t getting very welcomed by the rest of his family, so it’s nice Eugenie seems to be proving her loyalty to her cousin with these photos. Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

