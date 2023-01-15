Extra’s Billy Bush Felt Something Was 'Off' With Lisa Marie Presley During One Of Her Last Interviews

Billy Bush sensed something was “off” with Lisa Marie Presley just two days before her death.

As you may know, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening in support of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her late father before she died after suffering cardiac arrest. While walking the red carpet for the event, she gave several interviews – including one with Extra’s Billy Bush. But the second their conversation began? The 51-year-old television host claimed he knew something was wrong. Speaking with Fox LA on Friday, Billy said Lisa Marie appeared very unsteady and struggled to climb the two steps to the platform where he stood for interviews:

“It was clear that she was not coming up the two flights. I went down and met her on the carpet itself.”

He continued:

“She was very uneven in her balance. The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’ … She was cognizant. She was certainly with it, just a second slow. But she was there. She was definitely there, but just a tad off in some way.”

Since her sudden passing, the interview has gone viral. Video of the chat shows Lisa being escorted by her longtime family friend and manager Jerry Schilling and telling him at the beginning that she was going to hold onto him for support:

“I’m gonna grab your arm.”

She then wrapped her right arm around his and kept it there throughout the interview. You can watch the entire discussion (below):

So, so sad. An official cause of death has not been determined at this time. According to TMZ, sources revealed that while the autopsy was complete on Saturday, the LA County Coroner’s Office does not have an official cause of death yet since they are still waiting for the results of the toxicology tests. But as we’ve reported, the musician was found unresponsive by her housekeeper at her home in Calabasas on Thursday morning, hours after she complained of severe stomach pain. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

When first responders were able to get a pulse again after administering a dose of epinephrine, she was pronounced brain dead while on life support at the hospital, and her family signed a DNR. She sadly passed away after going into cardiac arrest again. This is just such a heartbreaking loss…

