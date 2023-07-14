Shocking Details! Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Cause Of Death Finally Revealed...

Lisa Marie Presley‘s cause of death has been confirmed… and it’s definitely not something we were expecting to hear.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner docs obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died due to complications with a small bowel obstruction.

The condition is called sequelae of small bowel obstruction — which The Cleveland Clinic describes as a partial or complete blockage of the small intestine. An obstruction in the small bowel will “partly or completely block contents from passing through,” which causes the body to build up gases and fluid above the blockage — it also interferes with how the body absorbs nutrients from food.

How does it kill you??

With all of this going on, the body can to go into shock and eventually cardiac arrest due to the increased pressure in the gastrointestinal system. This type of issue kills suddenly and quickly. And if you do survive it can be hard to bounce back from, depending on the severity of the condition, and surgery would almost definitely be needed. Scary stuff.

In simple terms, Lisa Marie’s digestive system was so backed up, her body just shut down. As we reported at the time, the singer was rushed to the hospital earlier this year in January but shortly suffered a cardiac arrest which claimed her life.

But how did this happen? How did she get small bowel obstruction? Well, the singer-songwriter’s toxicology report gave a strong hint what might’ve caused it.

According to the The Los Angeles County Coroner‘s report from Thursday, Lisa Marie had traces of opioids in her system. Previous reports alleged she had undergone a minor cosmetic surgery just a few months before her death, and was prescribed these drugs. With her history of “overmedicating,” according to the outlet, as well as her history of forgetting she took her medicine and taking it again, it’s no surprise the report found therapeutic levels of Oxycodone and Buprenorphine in her system. (They also found traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic drug.) Opioids are a major cause of constipation that leads to bowel obstructions. Surprisingly, however, the coroner says this was NOT what went down with Lisa Marie.

The docs state her small bowel obstruction was due to scar tissue that formed in her intestine after a gastric bypass surgery she had years ago for weight loss. These adhesions strangled her small bowel. Just awful.

The report did mention her past history with alcohol and drug use but was able to confirm there were no drugs or paraphernalia in the musician’s home at the time of her being rushed to the hospital. Her urine screening also came back negative, confirming she wasn’t abusing drugs at the time of her death.

In the end it was something she did ostensibly to try to get healthy that ended up causing her death. Truly tragic.

At least now her family and loved ones have answers confirming what happened. We hope they’re able to find peace amid this tragedy.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.com]