Presley Family Dinner Proves Priscilla & Riley Keough Really Did Make Peace!

All is really well in Elvis‘ family based on these new pictures of Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough!

Following their nasty feud, the pair proved that things were OK between them again as they were seen at a family dinner together on Wednesday night. According to Dailymail.com, Priscilla, Riley, and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood went to Nobu Malibu in California.

This sighting comes after Riley and Priscilla fought over Lisa Marie Presley’s will following her tragic death. The 78-year-old questioned a 2016 amendment to the will, which removed her and former business manager Barry Siegel as the co-trustees and replaced them with Lisa’s own kids. Bu since Benjamin Keough passed away, Riley ended up being the sole trustee.

It caused a “lot of chaos” in the family, as the Daisy Jones & The Six actress put it to Vanity Fair. But things worked out in the end after Riley agreed to pay her grandma $1 million and covered her $400,000 legal fees to become the sole trustee:

“There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all (Priscilla) wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.”

Things seemed intense between the family members for a while, so it’s great they are in a good place again. But if you ask Priscilla about the situation, she says it was nothing more than “publicity!” Hmm.

Whether or not Riley and Priscilla agree on what went down between them, they seem to be moving on from the drama – enough to hang out with each other again! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]