Priscilla Presley Insists She’s Trying To Keep Family ‘Together’ After Contesting Lisa Marie’s Trust!

Priscilla Presley is doing some damage control!

Just days after contesting her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will — specifically, a 2016 amendment to a living trust that transferred her estate to Riley Keough, supposedly without the 77-year-old’s knowledge — the mother is insisting her legal battle was only done to “protect” her family. On Wednesday, which sadly would have been the singer-songwriter’s 55th birthday, Priscilla released a statement to Page Six, saying:

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together.”

Lisa Marie left behind her 33-year-old daughter Riley and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. She was also the mom to 27-year-old Benjamin Keough, who tragically died by suicide in 2020. So much loss for the girls…

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife went on to mourn the 54-year-old, who passed away on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest, adding:

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son [Navarone Garibaldi]. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

She concluded her message by thanking fans for their ongoing support amid this tragedy, saying:

“We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

We cannot imagine how difficult this day must be for the entire family. To face Lisa Marie’s birthday so soon after her death sounds unbearably emotional. That said, we sincerely hope the family really is sticking together amid this new legal battle…

As we’ve been reporting, Priscilla is in the process of contesting Lisa Marie’s will, which removed her and the performer’s former business manager as co-trustees of her estate. Instead, Riley and Ben were left in charge. As it stands, the Daisy Jones & The Six star is set to inherit her mother’s estate, which has been put in the trust and will include approximately $31 million left behind from Lisa Marie’s life insurance policies.

In court docs obtained by Page Six, Priscilla claimed there were several reasons for a court to officially toss out the 2016 amendment, including the fact Lisa Marie’s name was misspelled and her signature appeared “inconsistent.” She also claims she wasn’t presented with the documents at the time, despite that being a requirement of the trust.

A Page Six source close to the Lights Out vocalist has called Priscilla’s legal move a “money grab,” insisting the family members had no relationship at the time of the artist’s sudden death, saying:

“She had no relationship with Priscilla, [her ex-husband] Michael Lockwood or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi].”

According to the outlet, all three estranged family members are all being represented by the same publicist in the bid to toss out the paperwork. It begs the question: are they fighting for the new will to be thrown out so they get a piece of the pie? Or why else does Priscilla want to be a trustee again?

Another friend seemingly clapped back at the court battle, telling People on Monday:

“Lisa’s intent was very clear. Lisa really didn’t feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest.”

The insider continued:

“Lisa lived her life authentically… She wouldn’t remain quiet when she was being taken advantage of. At the end of the day, these are her wishes, and there’s no question as to what her wishes were. No one’s going to be able to reinvent the last seven or eight years and say no, no, no.”

This is why many might find it hard to believe Priscilla is really attempting to “protect” and keep her family “together” by filing these legal docs. Isn’t it in her grandchildren’s best interest to get the inheritance their mother wished they had?? Lots to consider…

In the meantime, we’re certainly sending all of Lisa Marie’s inner circle some extra love and light today as they grieve her on what should have been a special day. What do you think about this legal battle, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

