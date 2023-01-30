Priscilla Presley Contesting Lisa Marie's Trust Is Nothing But A 'Money Grab': SOURCE

Priscilla Presley‘s latest legal move is allegedly all about money.

As we’ve been following, Priscilla is contesting her daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s living trust (a legal mechanism for protecting one’s assets and determining how they will be distributed after they die) — which was amended in 2016 supposedly without Priscilla’s knowledge. The amendment removed her as a trustee of the late singer’s estate, which Priscilla is trying to fight! Sadly, there’s a dark (though not entirely surprising, given the circumstances) reason for this…

According to a friend of the late performer who opened up to Page Six on Monday, Priscilla’s latest filing is a “money grab,” they explained:

“It’s strictly a money grab. She [Lisa Marie] had no relationship with Priscilla, [her ex-husband] Michael Lockwood or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi].”

Oof. So sad to think she was estranged from her own mother at the time of her death…

Interestingly, though, Priscilla apparently isn’t the only one fighting the amendment. According to Page Six, Priscilla, Michael, and Navarone are all being represented by the same publicist, Caroline Galloway, in the bid to toss out the paperwork in question. Their rep and an attorney for Priscilla did not return Page Six‘s request for comment.

That said, we do have some proof that things weren’t good between Elvis Presley‘s only child and her second baby daddy. According to the outlet’s sources, Michael was at Lisa Marie’s Graceland memorial last week even though he wasn’t actually invited! Of course, he shares twins Harper and Finley, 14, with the late star before their bitter divorce in 2021, so it makes sense why he might want to be there to pay his respects to his daughters’ mother. His decision to show up doesn’t mean the former couple left things on a good note. Another source pointed out the fact Lockwood wasn’t mentioned during the service — but Lisa Marie’s first ex-husband and the father to her two other children, Danny Keough, was. Kinda proves how contentious things were.

With all that in mind, it’s sure noteworthy that the people fighting Lisa Marie’s trust are the very people she wasn’t close to at the end of her life…

As we’ve been following, the 77-year-old filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court challenging a “purported 2016 amendment” to her daughter’s will that ousted her as a trustee of her estate, replacing the former trustees with her kids Riley and Benjamin Keough, who passed in 2020. The Naked Gun alum now wants a judge to determine the validity of the docs, which she believes don’t hold up in court for various reasons. Essentially, she wants to be a trustee of the estate again… especially now that it’s worth a fortune!

While Lisa Marie was reportedly $4 million in debt, according to TMZ sources, she had at least two life insurance policies at the time of her death, amounting to $35 million. After the debts are paid, the remaining fortune is supposed to be divided equally among the three daughters since they were listed as beneficiaries. But with Priscilla contesting the trust, it seems like she’s trying to take a piece of the pie for herself.

We hate to see a family already dealing with so much loss and pain get embroiled in a battle over money. We hope things are settled ASAP so they can all focus on mourning… Thoughts? Let us know (below).

