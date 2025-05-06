Got A Tip?

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make Some Fun Choices At The 2025 Met Gala!

Met Gala main image red carpet

As the Met Gala continues to amaze us long into the night, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are taking their turn at dropping jaws and catching eyes!

The duo showed up together on the red carpet and let it all hang out (below). Most notably among their on-point outfit choices are Priyanka’s polka-dotted look and the incredible hat she’s wearing:

Ahhh! They make such a formidable pair.

We could honestly share pics of these two all damn day long. LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

May 05, 2025 20:00pm PDT

