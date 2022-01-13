Priyanka Chopra Talks Nick Jonas Split Rumors After Dropping The ‘Jonas’ From Her Instagram Name!

Priyanka Chopra understands the craziness of online scrutiny, especially after all of those rumors surrounding her relationship status with her husband, Nick Jonas!

In case you missed it, the 39-year-old actress sent her followers into a tizzy when she randomly dropped the Jonas Brothers singer’s surname from her Instagram and Twitter handles – going from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra – two months ago. And of course, the change sparked a ton of speculation as to whether she and Nick called it quits. However, they soon shut down the rumors by appearing on the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards in London.

Related: Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She & Nick Jonas Handled ‘Hard’ Year Of Long Distance Marriage!

Now, Priyanka is setting the record officially straight in an interview with Vanity Fair. While the former pageant queen recognizes the social media scrutiny is a “professional hazard” of her and Nick’s careers, she told the outlet that it’s not the end all be all and still finds the speculation about her personal life to hurt sometimes:

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

True!

Her hubby then added that they’ve made an effort to block out all of the whispers about their romance over the past three years, saying:

“We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do. But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”

Still, Priyanka shared that she’s become “a lot more introverted” over the years in order to protect her mental health. She explained:

“I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much [the entertainment business] takes out of you. It takes a part of your soul, constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch. Or not fall when you’re walking up on a red carpet or say something wrong or have a bad f**king day.”

It certainly can be a lot of pressure.

And just to really make it clear that the duo is very much in love and in it for the long haul, Priyanka said that starting a family was “a big part” of the future plans, adding that “by God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” How exciting!

Thoughts on what Priyanka had to say about the breakup rumors? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram]