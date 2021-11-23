Priyanka Chopra Dropped Nick Jonas' Name From Her Twitter & Instagram!

Whoa, what kind of statement is Priyanka Chopra trying to make here?!

Since marrying Nick Jonas in 2018, the Quantico star has been using his name as part of her handles on social media. It’s unclear if she actually legally changed her name; she’s continued to use her same professional name on most acting credits. But the message was clear in her Twitter and Instagram names: she considered herself to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

So why then, last week, did she suddenly choose to drop her man’s surname from her social media? Is she choosing not to be a Jonas any longer? Is there trouble in paradise?? Did she just feel like it wasn’t necessary anymore? (Hey, sometimes a name change can be a real hassle, LOLz!!)

Just a couple months back they were being as sexy with each other as ever, with Nick posing like he’s about to eat her like a snack!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Her fans were understandably concerned as Instagram is all too often these days where celebs first reveal their major breakup news, often in ways as subtle as this.

But it turns out they don’t have anything to worry about. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra opened up to News18 about the name change, dismissing any breakup talk, saying:

“It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours”

And if you take a closer look at Pri’s other social media activity, it seems clear she’s just as in love with the Jealous singer as ever.

When he posted about National Diabetes Month on the 16th anniversary of his diagnosis, she showed support with “heart-eyes” and “applause” emojis. And as recently as Monday when Nick posted a thirst trap of a workout video, in which his biceps are really pumping, she wrote:

“Damn! I just died in your arms…”

See? Still all over each other like a couple teenagers with no purity rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

So what’s with the name change?

Well, there’s a little more to it. Priyanka also removed the Chopra. Her handles now read as just “PRIYANKA.” So it may be it’s not so much dropping the Jonas as trying to rebrand as a mononym — like Cher or Madonna. It kind of makes sense, to be honest. We mean, how many famous Priyankas can you name? It’s not like when Kylie Jenner tried to trademark KYLIE and forgot she was predated by Kylie Minogue.

Phew! We were worried there for a second! We’ve always rooted for these two as a couple!

