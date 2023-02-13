Queen Camilla Tests Positive For COVID-19 For The Second Time!

Queen Camilla is down for the count.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced Queen Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus — almost exactly a year after she was first diagnosed with the illness. According to a press release, the 75-year-old had been experiencing “symptoms of a cold” before testing positive, they shared in a statement to People:

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus. With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

Thankfully, it does not sound like her symptoms are too serious!

The Queen Consort was expected to be traveling to West Midlands, which is about a three-hour drive from London, on Tuesday to visit the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham for its 100th anniversary and to stop by the Southwater One Library in Telford to recognize its community contributions. On Thursday, she was supposed to join her husband King Charles III in Milton Keynes to celebrate its new status as a city. It’s unclear if Charles will be isolating himself due to his wife’s test results.

Camilla has been very busy this year following through with many royal visits, which have placed her in large crowds all over the country. Last week, she appeared with His Majesty for several events in East London, Brick Lane, and Battersea. Her diagnosis comes after she first caught the virus almost exactly a year ago on February 14, 2022, for the first time — funny timing! We are wishing her a speedy recovery!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]