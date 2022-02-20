Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid 'A Number Of Cases' At Windsor Castle

The Queen has tested positive for COVID-19.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has come down with a case of the coronavirus as we enter the beginning of the third year of the worldwide pandemic. Buckingham Palace announced the unfortunate news early on Sunday morning.

Of course, royal family officials are rightfully concerned with the Queen’s health regarding COVID-19, considering the fact that the sovereign is 95 years old. Thankfully, though, she is vaccinated. She received her first dose of the vaccine alongside her late husband Prince Philip back in January 2021. The Palace has yet to confirm any information about subsequent vaccinations, citing the Queen’s medical privacy.

The other good news here is that the royal matriarch reportedly has a relatively mild case of COVID. The Palace revealed in their announcement that she is “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms” right now, but that she also “expects to continue light duties” at Windsor Castle throughout the coming week.

That’s great news!

The palace reported (below):

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.”

As should we all.

Per CNN, the Queen is apparently far from the only person dealing with COVID among members of the royal family and their charges. The outlet reports a claim from “a royal source” that many members of the Windsor Castle team are dealing with the sickness right now, too:

“A number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team.”

Wow. Hopefully everybody is vaccinated, and everybody can take the necessary precautions and care for themselves during this tricky and uncertain time.

Of course, the Queen is far from the only member of the royal family to have experienced COVID-19 at this point. Prince Charles first tested positive for the virus back in March 2020, as the world first began dealing with the effects of the pandemic. Less than two weeks ago, the Prince of Wales confirmed that he had tested positive again; his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also confirmed she tested positive for the virus this past week.

Prince William also tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, too, although in his case the situation wasn’t reported publicly until many months later.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself spent three days in the intensive care unit after contracting COVID-19 during that first March 2020 wave, shared his well wishes with the Queen on Sunday, writing on Twitter (below):

“I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

And we hope for that, too!

Best wishes for a full and fast recovery for the monarch!

