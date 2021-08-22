WHOA! Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly ‘Getting Lawyered Up’ Amid Drama With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth II has had it up to here with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s continued comments about the royal family.

According to a report from The Sun, Her Majesty has apparently become “exasperated with repeated attacks” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is getting prepared just in case the issue ends up in court. A source explained to the publication that senior palace aides have even been in touch with libel experts, saying:

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough.”

The insider then added that the monarch and the rest of the royal family have reached their breaking point — and aren’t afraid to make it known to the pair:

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted, and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

Apparently, the biggest concern for the palace is Harry’s upcoming memoir, which is set to be released next year. The royal household is reportedly even contemplating sending a formal legal warning to the book’s publishers, Penguin Random House, in the hopes of stopping any more tea from being split. The source explained:

“The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy. If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life. It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject. The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for an advance warning of its contents and a right to reply. There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say.”

That move would certainly put a damper on things, wouldn’t it?! This latest news comes after the royal rift was supposedly reignited after a new edition of Finding Freedom suggested that sources close to Meghan and Harry were “not surprised” by the lack of action over their racism claims within Buckingham Palace.

However, Omid Scobie, who co-authored the biography with Carolyn Durand, said that while insiders made it clear the couple was disappointed by the institution’s response, that disappointment never extended to the Queen. He said in an interview with Good Morning America:

“When it comes to that relationship with the Queen, it is as strong as ever — they have nothing but love for her.”

That could be so, but it doesn’t mean the grandmother loves all of their behind-the-scenes secrets being revealed! Scobie then noted that Meghan and Harry’s newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, is living proof that their relationship with Elizabeth is great, sharing:

“Of course, we saw them name their daughter after the Queen’s very nickname, so that really gives us an insight into that close relationship, and you know it’s great to be able to put that right today.”

Hmmm…

Even if they’re doing well, it doesn’t sound entirely crazy that the Queen would potentially want a level of legal protection just in case. We mean, her grandchildren haven’t exactly kept things hush-hush as of late!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

