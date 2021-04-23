Queen Elizabeth Isn't Really Sweating Royal Family Drama Because She's Been Through 'So Many Difficult Times'

Queen Elizabeth II has seen it all.

And by “all” we really mean ALL, considering the British monarch, who turned 95 this week, is the oldest living monarch… and the longest reigning living monarch… and the longest-serving female head of state in the history of the WORLD. (And we thought “Queen” was an impressive title!) Not only has she lived through a lot of turbulence as a leader, she’s lived through a lot of drama in her own family — just watch The Crown.

So while the current schism — with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bowing out of the Royal Fam and then spilling the tea about it to Oprah — may have caused a lot of tension, the Queen’s feathers aren’t necessarily ruffled. And considering she just lost her husband of 73 years, the family feuding seems petty in comparison.

All in all, a source told People that Elizabeth (who “absorbs things quietly,” according to former palace press secretary Charles Anson) is optimistic about the future of her family. They said:

“She has been through so many difficult times. She knows things will come right in the end.”

Similarly, an insider for Us Weekly previously shared:

“Prince Philip’s passing has hit the queen harder than expected, but she’s remaining calm and collected. She’s strong, and I’m sure she’ll pull through.”

While the Royal matriarch reportedly had a “somber” birthday, she’s been leaning on her family during this period of mourning. (The Duke of Sussex returned to California before the b-day, but an insider said he left a gift and card from himself and Meg.) The Queen released a statement for the occasion, just days after attending Prince Philip’s funeral. It read in part:

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world. My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

Meanwhile, palace insiders have apparently found things “calmer” since Archie’s parents flew the coop, while other family members have stepped up to fill the void they left behind. One of those is Prince Edward’s wife Sophie Wessex, who sources claimed has been Elizabeth’s “royal rock.” An insider told the UK’s Express:

“She is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn’t say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall. She is like another daughter to Her Majesty — they are that close.”

It’s nice to know that despite the internal drama, the Queen has a strong support system in her family. We hope they continue to be a source of joy and comfort for her.

