Rachael Ray Seems To Be 'Slurring' Words In New Video -- See Why Fans Are 'Seriously Concerned'!

Is Rachael Ray okay? That’s what her fans want to know!

On Monday, the celebrity chef shared a new video on Instagram promoting new episodes of her show Rachael Ray in Tuscany, in which she made osso buco in honor of her late friend Tony Bennett. In the clip, she reflected on inviting the singer and his wife Susan Crow over for dinner for the first time — when she “almost killed him”! She recalled:

“I had polished the floors in the kitchen because, well … Tony Bennett’s coming to dinner. I have to make sure the floors are perfect and the house is clean and everything is just amazing.”

In retrospect, she may have gone “overboard” with the cleaning because Tony’s chair “slid out from under” him and he “hit his head” on her marble counter. Yikes! Ultimately, the musician was fine and enjoyed “double portions” of his meal. Phew…

The story may have been wild — but fans couldn’t pay attention! They were way more preoccupied with the former daytime TV show host’s voice, which they thought signaled something seriously wrong with her! Hear it (below):

Worried fans commented that she was “slurring” her words and wondered what was wrong:

“I love you but are you ok? I’m seriously concerned” “Wait! What’s going on with Rachael Ray?” “Is she slurring or am I slurring” “Rachel is in a bit of trouble?! I hope someone is just as concerned as I am?”

While most people were caught up with her speech patterns, others felt her appearance was also a red flag:

“I think it’s a mini stroke. Part of her mouth seems sinking. When was this???? I haven’t seen her this makes me so sad” “What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words….wow just wow …” “can someone please tell her to brush /fix her hair! It looks like she just got out of bed”

Coming to her defense, a large section of the comments clapped back, arguing there was no reason for concern:

“She got emotional talking about her friend is all.” “Don’t know bout anyone else, but I look a lot different than I did many years ago.” “She’s aging like the rest of us. Maybe she has a medical condition, maybe she is on medication. Regardless, no need to be mean” “She’s aging well the normal way no plastic surgery or doing it like every one else … get real people … all people judging about how all this celebrity are plastic surgery breast, lip, but anything and she’s just like us again the natural way so yes this is a shock to you all … Go Rachael do your thing and thank you for showing us the real you” “My goodness, all you perfect people making the most awful, hateful comments. MOVE ALONG!”

Rachael has not commented. It’s been a long time since she had a public health scare, but that was a bit controversial at the time, too. Back in 2008, the cookbook author’s rep shut down rumors she was having surgery for throat cancer, insisting she was the “picture of health.” She did, however, have a “very minor surgery to remove a benign cyst on her vocal cord,” her spokesperson Charlie Dougiello said at the time, per Page Six. That was, obviously, a long time ago though, so it wouldn’t account for the sudden voice change some fans are picking up on. Hmm.

Do YOU think this video was concerning? Did you hear any slurring?? Or are fans overreacting? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

