Rachael Ray Shares Devastating Damage After Massive House Fire: ‘It Was Blood-Curdling’

Rachael Ray is getting through one of the tougher times in her life.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old gave her Instagram followers a peek at the damage left behind at her Lake Luzerne, New York home after a fire last month. The season 15 premiere of the Rachael Ray Show on Monday was dedicated to opening up further about the incident.

Related: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s New Neighbors Are PISSED!

Take a look at the clip (below):

At the top of the show, Ray shared with viewers:

“On August 9th, my house burned. 15 years of memories; 40 years of notebooks, drawings, thoughts, my life’s work. It took about one hour for this house to come down – and in my mind it took decades before it was even built. In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned I think I’ve learned even more. Today we’re going to share what’s left of our home with you.”

The fire began in the chimney, which had been cleaned twice a year. She had prepared a fire before dinner with her husband John Cusimano, who was also on the show on Monday. But before they could sit down to eat, the couple heard screams from their backyard:

“A person was going through our backyard on an ATV and was kind enough to come down the hill and say, ‘Your roof’s on fire.’ Literally screaming it in our backyard. We went outside (and) sure enough, that was the case.”

The man told Ray and Cusimano that he had called the fire department already, so the cookbook author “immediately” ran upstairs to gather “precious things,” photographs, notebooks, and more:

“I heard the fire in the walls. It was blood-curdling and chilling from head to toe. I turn to leave and there was a first responder right in front of me, (saying), ‘Get out, get out now. You have to go.'”

She added:

“I went to get the dog, and that was it. We left our house.”

That sounds terrifying!

Luckily, Rachael, her husband, and their dog Bella were not harmed in the devastating fire, but we can only imagine how traumatizing the situation was regardless. John explained:

“The night that the fire happened, we literally were just watching our house burn and burn and burn. It wouldn’t stop. You’re just thinking, ‘Oh God, what’s going to be left?’ Then we went up there the next day… and there’s devastation everywhere. We were like, ‘Oh my God, there’s no house left.'”

Currently, Rachael and her family are staying in their guest house across the street while their home is rebuilt over the course of the next year.

What’s most important is that they’re all safe, though we can only imagine how this trauma might stay with them…

[Image via Rachael Ray Show/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN.]