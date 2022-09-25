Rachel Zegler Opens Up About A Breast Cancer Scare She Had At 19!

Rachel Zegler is opening up about a health scare she had two years ago.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a scar she had after dealing with a breast cancer scare that led her to get an outpatient biopsy procedure at only 19 years old. She wrote on top of the image:

“Two years ago I found a lump in my breast and went through what was undoubtedly the scariest week of my life. No OB/GYN was taking new patients due to the backlog of the pandemic, but I was fortunate to have the care of my pediatrician who prescribed me an ultrasound, which led to an out-patient biopsy procedure.”

Wow… She was so young! Rachel continued:

“Thankfully it was benign. And now the scar serves as a reminder to check my breasts regularly for any irregular growth – the fibroadenoma in my left breast is a common occurrence but nevertheless extremely scary to find.”

The West Side Story star then concluded by advising everyone to check themselves for lumps:

“Early detection saves lives!!! Check your titty meat :).”

Such an important reminder to perform regular breast checks — no matter how old you are. You can check out her vulnerable post (below):

