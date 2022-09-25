Post Malone Hospitalized With ‘Stabbing Pain’ Just A Week After Nasty Stage Fall!

Oh no!!

Post Malone was forced to cancel his concert at TD Garden in Boston around thirty minutes before he was supposed to take the stage on Saturday after experiencing a “stabbing pain” landed him in the hospital. The 27-year-old singer took to social media that night, saying that while he had performed at the venue on Friday, he woke up the next morning feeling that something was not right. He explained:

“Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

He continued, apologizing to fans for having to postpone his performance:

“I’m so fucking sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. Love, Austy.”

His hospitalization comes just a week after he took a nasty fall during a show in St. Louis. While performing his hit song Circles, the rapper had been interacting with audience members on one side of the stage platform before walking to the other side. However, he did not notice the hole in the middle and fell through it, hitting his side really hard! Ouch…

While Post had to pause the show and get checked out by medical professionals, he still came back to the stage and pushed through five more songs. Wow! Afterward, the Better Now artist went to the hospital, where they found he only had some bruised ribs at the time. He told fans on Instagram:

“Winded me pretty good, um, got me pretty good and we just got back from the hospital and everything’s good, everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show and next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

We are wishing nothing but the best for Post Malone while he deals with this health scare! Rest up! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]