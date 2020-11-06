Rapper King Von & 2 Others Killed In Atlanta Shooting

Rapper King Von is dead after an early morning shootout reportedly between two groups of men in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the deadly incident occurred early Friday morning, November 6, outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in the South Downtown/Five Points neighborhood of the city.

Cops say that six people in total were shot, and that three of them, including King Von — real name Dayvon Bennett — eventually succumbed to wounds sustained in the gunfire. Police officers ended up becoming involved in the shooting, too, with the first units on scene opening fire to attempt to subdue the assailants.

The rapper was just 26 years old at the time of his death.

In a statement released to E! News about the shooting, the Atlanta PD noted (below):

“It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting and we are seeing rumors being spread indicating he was shot and killed by APD officers. At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting.”

Wow…

Music producer DJ Akademiks, a close friend of King Von, relayed news of his passing on social media. He reported more (below) to his 1.2 million followers about the shooting later on Friday morning, tweeting:

So sad…

Other close friends and fellow musicians shared their condolences on social media, as well. Chop Squad, another artist from Atlanta, wrote on Instagram (below):

“My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this s**t ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Best friend. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao.”

King Von had been steadily rising in his rap career after dropping his well-received first single, Crazy Story, back in 2018. That single was later certified Gold.

At the end of October, he released his debut album Welcome to O’Block, which found footing on the Apple Music charts and eventually reached the No. 2 spot on the all-genre album chart right behind Ariana Grande.

Now, fans and colleagues alike are mourning his shocking, sudden passing. Police say their investigation into his death — and the entire shooting — remains “open and very active.” Sad, sad stuff to report.

Rest in peace…

