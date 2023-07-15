Raquel Leviss Going By Her Birth Name Again To ‘Neutralize’ Bullying!

Raquel Leviss would like to reintroduce herself to the world…

In case you missed the news on Friday, the 28-year-old television personality finally checked out of The Meadows in Arizona. After two months of getting mental health treatment amid her massive cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, insiders claim she has become “a totally different person.” In fact, the former pageant has even made a huge change to her life! What is it? Raquel has decided to have everyone call her by her birth name — Rachel.

Even though that is her government name, she has gone by Raquel ever since her loved ones started calling her that at a very young age. And when fans found out about her real name amid Scandoval, sources claimed to TMZ that the Vanderpump Rules star was “very upset” – especially when they began to use it as a “weapon.”

However, the outlet reported that she had an “epiphany” during her stay at the mental health facility after her therapists explained that “her detractors had weaponized the name ‘Rachel’ to hurt her.”

Yeah, we mean, it’s no secret that Raquel faced a ton of hate when her affair with Ariana Madix’s then-boyfriend came to light in March. And ever since, really…

But to “neutralize” a lot of the bullying, the reality star’s therapists suggested she take back the power and use her birth name again. Thus moving forward, she is going by Rachel Leviss!

If she returns to Vanderpump Rules for season 11, that means we will see a whole new name during the intro. That will no doubt take some getting used to for fans since they’ve known her as Raquel from day one! But don’t fully count on her TV return!

Even though Rachel has left the mental health facility, that does not mean she is ready to get back in front of the cameras yet. TMZ reported that she has been staying at a friend’s house for the past week and has been nervous to step out in public. The Bravolebrity also has not signed on for the upcoming season of VPR. However, she has been in negotiations with Bravo. An insider told Page Six earlier this week that Rachel has been “playing hardball” with executives and “wants to get as much money as she possibly can” get. After racking a $200,000, bill from her treatment center, it’s no wonder she’s negotiating for a higher paycheck! But at the same time, the source noted she is “genuinely concerned for her well-being” – especially after going through the brutal season 10 reunion:

“Watching the [Season 10] reunion was excruciating. The way the other women just completely tore her apart and essentially wished her dead — it was just a lot to take.”

If she does return, everyone will just have to get used to calling her Rachel now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

