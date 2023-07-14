Lala Kent Is 'So Over The Mom Shaming' After Swimsuit Criticism!

Lala Kent is not here for the “mom shaming!”

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram earlier this week to share some pictures from the Fourth of July for her followers. In the first snapshot, Lala’s 2-year-old daughter Ocean and Scheana Shay’s 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon could be seen poking their heads through a gate. But the photo that has the mom shamers upset right now?

The 32-year-old reality star also included a sexy photo of herself posing in a one-piece thong swimsuit while her hands are placed on her bare butt. Ch-ch-check it out by scrolling through (below):

Once these pictures dropped, some social media users were quick to criticize Lala. Many thought the post was “weird” given that her kids were included in the carousel or believed she shouldn’t even show off her body to the world as a mom, writing:

“This post is just weird on EVERY LEVEL!” “Ew does sheana know what kind of content her daughter is being used for? This is some sick balenciaga s**t” “Lala, I love you but, uh… this is a little weird.” “Love Lala but ya…just keep kids and sexy ‘mom’ pics separate.” “Your a mom like cover the cheeks up sweetie!”

Ugh. This shouldn’t have to be said, yet here we still are! Lala can still embrace and show off her body while being a mother!

Many people soon came to her defense after noticing all of the mommy shamers in her comments. Fans wrote:

“I appreciate a Mom who still can Mom and own her sexuality. For some reason people feel those things can exist at the same time.” “Showing those girls to LOVE your body is NOT something to be ashamed of. GO MOMMA” “YES MOMMA @lalakent The fact that there are people hating in this comment section. I appreciate a mom who can still have an identity other than a MOM and can love and embrace her body after having a child.”

Although she had plenty of people defending her, Lala had a message of her own for the critics! She re-posted the sultry photo of herself on Instagram Stories Thursday along with a caption that read:

“I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women. I’m a parent, I work full time, rarely have a moment just for me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture. Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say go f**k yourself. Leave me alone.”

As for the snapshot that featured Ocean and Summer? Lala made it clear that they weren’t there for the swimsuit photoshoot:

“For the record, the kids weren’t watching me take this picture. And even if they were, we all have butts. Take time to love on yours.”

Mic drop! You can ch-ch-check out her clap back (below):

