Raven-Symoné Shares Emotional Tribute To The Cosby Show Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner After Shocking Death

Raven-Symoné is mourning her co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

The actor tragically died at age 54 after drowning in the ocean while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. Authorities believe he got swept up in a strong current, which also injured another man. Costa Rican National Police have announced that his cause of death was asphyxia — a condition caused by a severe lack of oxygen, per ABC News. Very, very sad.

Malcolm and Raven-Symoné met on the set of The Cosby Show. The 39-year-old played Olivia Kendall while Malcolm played Theodore Huxtable (as seen in the inset above). She mourned the devastating loss in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. Sharing a black screen with the words “I love you” written on it, Raven said in a voice note:

“Words cannot describe the pain and sadness and surprise that I feel with the recent loss of MJW. He was a big brother, he was a beacon, he was one of the most multifaceted, talented men. So gentle.”

The Disney Channel alum offered her condolences to The Resident alum’s family, including his wife and daughter, saying that her “heart and soul, and hugs and kisses go out to” them. Continuing to remember her friend, she said:

“He gave the best advice, he gave the best hugs. And his smile will always be a huge bright f**king white smile in my head forever. I love you and I know you’re watching over all of us now. Bye, Malcolm.”

Such a sweet tribute. Listen (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone)

We’re so, so sorry for his untimely loss. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. R.I.P.

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN & NBC/YouTube]

Jul 23, 2025 13:30pm PDT

