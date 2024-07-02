Ray J Says He’s 'Suicidal' In Scary & Cryptic Post About Being Paid Off After BET Awards Fight -- Whoa!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Is Ray J okay?!?!

The Wait A Minute singer got REALLY cryptic on Instagram on Monday after some s**t went down at the BET Awards. Following culture’s biggest night on Sunday, which had controversial points in and of itself, Ray J headed to an after party hosted by rapper GloRilla… And things got violent.

In fan-captured footage shared on YouTube, Ray J can be seen getting into a screaming match with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer outside of the party before the Envy star tries to throw a punch. He’s blocked by security, but it’s pretty wild… Check it out for yourself (below):

Whoa!!

It’s not clear exactly what the two got into a dispute over, but Ray J had some troubling words to follow up with on IG on Monday. In a concerning Stories post, he ranted:

“Then it all went bad! First #BET and then later on too! I’m really at a breakin point! To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and I can’t take it anymore! These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused about this whole life!”A “false reality”??

Wait, what?!

Related: Aaron Carter’s Twin Says He Had Thoughts Of ‘Killing Babies’ During Period Of ‘Psychosis’

He continued:

“The s**t that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful — I’m working backstage and then I go take a break in the back and BET wouldn’t let me back in for some reason — I don’t know who they didn’t want me to see — it was weird — anyway I left and went back to silence my frustrations — flashing back to my everyday thought of my life — the truth is that’s given is a LIE!”

It’s not exactly clear what he’s talking about here, but he’s clearly passionate about it. And it’s affecting his mental health in a really severe way. He admitted:

“I’m on my way out of this country. The s**t is that is happening is mind blowing — It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality!”

Whoa… He followed up the scary confession with another one about being “paid” to stay quiet:

“THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DON’T WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY!! and B4 or right after I die .. I promise you I will be free of it all and the world can come move on with what is real for me no matter the consequences I have to face on the other side!! I TRIED TO DO IT FOR REAL LAST TIME”

This is so eerie…

The Steel star finished it off by addressing his sister Brandy:

“I’m sorry to myself and I’m sister — sorry Bran, I will make it right, I won’t let them get away with it! I TOLD THE PEOPLE CLOSE TO ME THAT I FELT LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAppen F**K …”

Wow. What on earth is going on here?? We hope he gets the help he needs! Let us know YOUR thoughts in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Images via Club Shay Shay/YouTube]