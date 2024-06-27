Aaron Carter Told Twin Sister Angel He Had Thoughts About 'Killing Babies' During Period Of 'Psychosis' Before Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Aaron Carter was in a dark place in the years leading up to his death. A very, VERY dark place.

The I Want Candy singer’s twin sister Angel Carter Conrad made a startling confession about her later brother’s mental health while on Taylor Lautner and wife Tay’s The Squeeze podcast on Wednesday. The 36-year-old made it clear she ALWAYS tried to help her brother amid his addiction issues, but that he was consistently resistant. So in her 20s, she began therapy where she tried to prepare for the possibility of his death because things were just THAT bleak. But years down the line in 2019, Aaron apparently started dating a new girlfriend who helped him give up Xanax. But unfortunately, the state of his mental health didn’t improve.

Angel revealed that in the period of time he was off Xanax is 2019, he started “micro dosing” on psychedelic mushrooms — which she believes had an adverse affect on his mental health. She recalled:

“I noticed that about a month after was when his behaviors started to really escalate. And I believe that he was in some sort of psychosis. I always want to be sensitive when I use these medical terms because I’m not a doctor, but in my opinion it seemed like he was in some sort of psychosis because his behavior just started aggressively — like, everything just started escalating and getting worse and worse.”

So scary…

And one day, Aaron opened up to Angel about the reality of the state of his mental health:

“He called me up one day … He was in a fight with his girlfriend and would always call me to get me to help mediate, and he went away from her and said to me, ‘I want to tell you something that I’ve never — I didn’t tell you when I was in rehab because I didn’t want to scare you … When I was in rehab I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.’”

Angel noted at the time she and Aaron were already in their 30s and she had learned to be “very calm” and to just “listen” to what he had to say, as opposed to the more heated interactions they had in their 20s. But he made an absolutely TERRIFYING confession to Angel:

“I said, ‘Okay, well what kind of thoughts do you have?’ And he said, ‘Well, you know I think about killing babies.’ And I had a 7-month-old at the time. And then he was like, ‘I come up with different scenarios,’ and the conversation just escalated from there.”

Holy s**t… That’s extremely disturbing. Especially knowing Angel had such a young child. AND since Aaron himself had a baby with ex Melanie Martin in 2021. And the pop star’s subsequent behavior made Angel all the more concerned:

“And then like a week later he started acquiring all these weapons. Like, AK-47s and all these really big guns. And he was on Instagram Live all the time during this period and he was, like, holding the weapons up and just really doing some scary stuff. And I was like, things are not — this is not good.”

So, three weeks later, the new mother confided in her and Aaron’s older brother Nick Carter:

“I was scared to tell Nick because I knew [we were] going to have to do something about it and I was really scared for Aaron because I knew what that would mean and I did not want to hurt my brother.”

Through tears, Angel continued:

“This was the most painful, heartbreaking thing that I had to do but I had to protect him from himself and protect other people. I mean, there were all these school shooting happening and I just, I thought if he does something to hurt somebody and I didn’t do anything about it I could get in trouble or someone could be hurt, and I never wanted to hurt Aaron.”

Wow. How incredibly difficult, but SUCH responsible thinking on Angel’s part. She added:

“And so we filed the restraining orders to get the guns taken away. And we did, we got the guns taken away. We got them taken away for a year. And then when the year came back up where we could file again, I felt that he was not in psychosis anymore. I was like, okay we don’t need to do this again. We wanted to heal. You know, and I think that it’s just so sad because Aaron’s life, he just was exploited and used and enabled by all these people who just pinned him against his family. And Nick and I for years, and years, and years helped Aaron.”

She added:

“He was his own worst enemy. Ultimately, I couldn’t save him. It wasn’t my responsibility to save him but I tried. And this was the last thing that I wanted for anybody.”

Wow. This is really a lot to take in… Aaron is extremely lucky he had siblings like Angel and Nick. Watch the full podcast episode (below):

What are your thoughts?

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

