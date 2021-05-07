Ex Real Housewives Stars Dogpile On Andy Cohen In Viral WWHL Revenge Moment! WATCH!

The roles were flipped on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night!

Longtime show host and Bravo exec Andy Cohen stepped back and allowed his guests — a collection of six former Real Housewives stars from outposts all over the country — to ask him LITERALLY anything! And things got so scandalous, Andy must have regretted ever agreeing to do a segment like that!

Hosting a virtual interview for a special episode of WWHL, Cohen brought on Taylor Armstrong (Beverly Hills), Gretchen Rossi (Orange County), Jill Zarin (New York), Jacqueline Laurita (New Jersey), Phaedra Parks (Atlanta), and Adriana de Moura (Miami).

Shoot, just immediately from the outset, with a cast like that, you know they’re going to call the St. Louis Cardinals fan on his bull s**t! Just saying!

When Cohen opened up the floor for questions, Rossi delivered the most personal one! In it, she revealed she was hurt by prior comments he had made about her relationship with Slade Smiley, saying (below):

“I think the thing that hurt me the most, if we’re being quite honest, was all of the girls on the show put out in the press or accused Slade and I of having a fake relationship and that was really hard on me. Do you feel bad about that now, looking back and how Slade and I have been together now for 12 years — and the girls, the relationships that they were in at the time are no longer in those relationships? Does it make you go back and go, huh, maybe the girls were not right about this?”

Whoa! Talk about going right for the jugular! (But, hey, he said they could ask anything, and this is certainly fair game!)

To his credit, Andy owned up to it, saying in response:

“Clearly I was wrong. And I loved it. I was like, ‘This is like the greatest thing ever,’ I thought it was crazy he dated 2 other Housewives, I thought it was incredible for the show and I loved it. I did question it and I did, at the time, think your engagement was for TV. And, since you’re not married still I don’t totally know if it’s for TV or not. But clearly, I was wrong about your relationship because here you are and you have a child and you’re very happy and I think you’ll be together forever. I cop to it and I’m sorry I hurt your feelings.”

Class act!

But the airing of grievances didn’t stop there!

Phaedra stepped up and admitted to Andy that she was miffed he omitted Being Bobby Brown from his series examining the history of reality television. Considering Parks was Brown’s lawyer at the time, she knew all about the drama and inner workings between Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, and as she explained to Andy, it was “the blueprint for reality shows,” and he should have covered it on For Real.

Agreeing with her, Cohen acknowledged this f**k up, too:

“The truth of the matter is, Being Bobby Brown should have been in the celebreality hour we did. It was one of the highest rated shows ever on Bravo and it was incredible … however, one issue there, it is almost impossible to find clips of that show because the Whitney Houston estate has totally locked up the licensing for clips on that show and I don’t believe we actually would have been able to show that show.”

Wow! That’s an interesting wrinkle to this whole thing.

Armstrong, for her part, made Andy own up to one more mistake on the evening: his old assertion that RHOBH wouldn’t work because it was too close to Orange County and the style of the shows would blend together.

Wrong, wrong, SO obviously wrong!

Cohen admitted he got that one incorrect, and credited RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump with turning the tide for him there:

“I was wrong about that. There’s a long list of things that I was wrong about and I was wrong about that. I have to say, [Lisa Vanderpump] was a big tipping point for me on the casting. I feel like when I saw her, I started to get Dynasty vibes and I was like, wait a minute, I think I might be wrong about this. Yes, I was totally wrong about that.”

And the rest, as they say, is history!

Ch-ch-check out the entire clip (below) to see more questions fired Cohen’s way from all six Housewives who made time to (virtually) hang out:

Love it! What do U think of some of Andy’s answers, Perezcious readers?? If U had the opportunity, what would you ask him about?! Share your thoughts and questions down in the comments section (below)!

