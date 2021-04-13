New Real Housewives-Style TV Show With Women In Country Music Reportedly In The Works!

Just think of a new show, something like the Real Housewives of Nashville…

Do U like what you’re picturing??

Well, that may soon become a reality if a few high-profile women of country music have anything to say about it!

Related: Country Star Carly Pearce Breaks Silence On Difficult Michael Ray Divorce…

According to TMZ, there’s buzz going around Music City right now about the possibility of a new reality TV series centering on some of the popular women around that industry. And while there’s nothing definite yet, folks in Tennessee are whispering about a Real Housewives-type of show following a few lucky ladies that could soon be on screens near you!

As the report goes, several of the potential cast members have already been named, and they included country crooner Jana Kramer, as well as country star Jason Aldean‘s sister, Kasi Wicks (pictured above, center). Like Jana, Kasi is knee-deep in the country music circle herself — she’s married to singer-slash-radio personality Chuck Wicks.

Jana and Kasi have been teasing the show on social media already. And while they’re tight-lipped with the info they release, insiders are confirming the pair is shooting a pilot for “an ensemble show in development” along those lines. At least two other women are joining the early pilot process: Sabina Gadecki (Tyler Rich‘s wife), and Jenna Perdue (Dee Jay Silver‘s better half).

Interestingly, while some sources have been keen on Aldean’s wife Brittany (pictured above, right inset) as an active part of the pilot process, too, the Charlotte native shut down speculation with a straight-up denial on Monday night:

Hmmm…

Apparently NBC has stepped up to handle production, but no contracts have been signed, nothing is for sure, and there’s been no green light for a full series. Yet. Also, TMZ claims it is not necessarily going to be a Housewives spin-off as much as it is a show similar to the Bravo hit’s style and tempo. In fact, insiders are claiming it’s “likely” this country music project will instead end up on one of NBC’s other networks, with E! and Peacock the two leading candidates right now.

Related: Country Music Star TJ Osborne Comes Out As Gay, Talks ‘Hurdles’ In Industry

Regardless, it sure seems like a helluva good idea to us! There’s no debate how well the Housewives do on Bravo, and combining a show in that style with the potential built-in audience that comes with country music, and it’s not hard to imagine this reality series being a winner! Ya know??

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Would U watch a Housewives-style show featuring country music artists and wives?? Seems like this show has a very good chance to get off the ground, doesn’t it?!

Sound OFF with your take on the potential hit here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brittany Aldean/Instagram/Kasi Wicks/Instagram/Jana Kramer/Instagram]