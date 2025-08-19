Real Housewives Bestie Goes Totally Nude At 66 For 'Thirst Trap' Post! Wow!

WOWZA! Jennifer Tilly‘s still got it!

The 66-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just went COMPLETELY naked on Instagram! In a new post uploaded on Monday that she captioned “thirst trap,” the reality star can be seen covering her chest with her forearms, while standing nude in an in-ground pool. The water only goes up to her hips, leaving very little to the imagination. She’s donning a fiery red lip with some round sunglasses and a flower in her hair. And that’s it!

Ch-ch-check out the post HERE:

Holy s**t!

She looks SO good!

Her RHOBH pal Lisa Rinna reacted in the comments with some fire emojis while Vanderpump Rules‘ Lala Kent applauded her sexy snap.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

