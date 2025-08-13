Dolly Parton Shares Grief Advice For Kelly Clarkson After Brandon Blackstock’s Death

Kelly Clarkson has Dolly Parton‘s full support.

The country music legend sadly knows a thing or two about grief after losing her husband, Carl Dean, in March. He was 82, and they were lucky to have many years together. Dolly’s been so honest about how hard this new chapter of her life has been without him — and now she’s being even more giving to a fellow singer who lost her husband.

The circumstances are quite a bit different for the American Idol winner, who’d been divorced from the late Brandon Blackstock for a few years before he died from skin cancer earlier this month, but it’s still a huge loss — especially as a coparent.

With this in mind, Dolly is offering her best bit of advice to get through this mourning period. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Dolly encouraged Kelly, who shared two young children with her ex-husband, to hold on to the good times:

“I think you just have to be grateful for the years that you’ve had with someone and you just try to remember the very best of all that. Take their energy that they have given you … and kinda just recycle that and let that become a part of you.”

Such a great way to think of it… She continued:

“Just honor their memory and just know they’re in a better place than we are these days.”

As mentioned, Brandon fought melanoma bravely for over three years. It’s heartbreaking he’s gone at just 48 years old, but Dolly’s right. At least he’s no longer suffering. As for Carl, his cause of death has not been shared publicly.

The 79-year-old noted that while she has not yet personally reached out to the talk show host, she plans to “catch up with her” soon. We’re sure Kelly’s had an outpouring of love these last few days. So, reaching out a little later will still be very much appreciated! She’s going to be navigating this hard time for a long time, and the more support she can get, the better.

After the interview, the singer was also going to be working with her dear friend Reba McEntire, who was Brandon’s stepmother, so we’re sure she offered her condolences in person, too.

See Dolly’s full comments (below):

