Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Fit Bod In Sexy Swimsuit To Soak Up The Sun With Shirtless Jacob Busch!

Things seem to be getting serious with Rebel Wilson and BF Jacob Busch, who are enjoying their second international vacation together.

After posing on the red carpet of the Monte-Carlo Gala together in Monaco, the pair took a trip to Mexico to soak up the sun and the company of each other, and we can’t help but be a little jealous!!

The Aussie actress has been working hard to get in shape, but took some time to relax, and enjoy the sun, tacos, and water, according to her three-emoji caption of an Instagram post. Posing sultrily (above) in a black bathing suit with a sheer coverup, she later ditched the wrap to share a video with the shirtless businessman enjoying their time on pool floats with waves crashing onto the beach behind them:

Dreamy!!

Among the photos on her IG Story during the trip was a selfie of the two on the sand, a sneaky pic from behind of Jacob in his bathing suit, and a snap of him enjoying the pool float opposite Rebel.

She was also all smiles in a photo of herself splashing during “individual synchronized swimming” in a pink bathing suit:

As we previously shared, the pair were introduced by a friend last year, and things got serious when the 40-year-old returned to LA after quarantining in Australia, per People. They’ve been “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” ever since, according to one source:

“He’s a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other with their health journeys.”

It’s clearly been working for Rebel — she’s looking amazing! Of their first international outing, the insider said:

“Now she’s making it official by making her red carpet debut with him at the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and attending a private dinner with Prince Albert hosted by Isabelle Bscher & Galerie Gmurzynska.”

The Pitch Perfect star recently revealed she was just six-ish pounds shy of hitting her goal weight of 165, writing on Instagram along with a pic of herself enjoying views on a hike:

“Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead x this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am ) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ ) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x”

Amazing!!

But obviously, she’s not limiting herself from indulging! While on the trip to Monaco, Miz Wilson posted a Boomerang of herself getting ready to take a bite of dessert with impressive views behind her, adding the caption:

“Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself ???? ???? (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week…and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)”

Seems like she and Jacob are really making the most of things together. We’re glad she’s so happy!!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram.]