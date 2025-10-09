Donald Trump About To See HUGE Betrayal By Congress Before 'Epstein Bomb' Drops, Claims Rep!

Are Republicans tired of being seen as the party that protects child sex traffickers??

Since that July FBI/DOJ memo, it’s been clear Donald Trump and his administration have no intention of ever releasing the Epstein files. In fact, Trump has been downright hostile to anyone even asking about Jeffrey Epstein. He sued the Wall Street Journal over the story about him sending the billionaire a creepy birthday note in 2003 — something we now know, thanks to congressional subpoenas, is all too real.

Since Trump’s 180 on the issue, even a lot of his MAGA followers have turned on him, getting more and more suspicious of why he’s unwilling to release the info the government gathered on Epstein’s infamous sex trafficking ring.

But the harder everyone tries to get the Epstein files released, the bigger the pushback. We’re at the point where the House has the 218 votes it needs to force the DOJ to release the files… and suddenly the government shuts down, and Speaker Mike Johnson won’t swear in the new Congresswoman! Meanwhile his whole party, apart from four people, are voting AGAINST releasing the files.

The vast majority of the country is in favor of releasing the info. So it’s making them all look like they’re trying to cover up for powerful men who engaged in underage sex trafficking.

And apparently they’re sick and tired of the optics!

California Representative Eric Swalwell claims the thin red line is about ready to break. He posted to X (Twitter) on Wednesday:

“It’s coming to an end guys. I’ve spoken to a lot of House Republicans this week and they’ve confided that Trump’s movement/support is fading. As one told me, ‘this Epstein bomb is about to drop and no want wants to defend a pedo-protector. It’s just a matter of time.'”

“This Epstein bomb is about to drop”?? Do they know what’s going to come out when the files eventually get released? Do they know what they’re protecting? We kind of figured they were all just following orders — but maybe they know a lot more than the general public already? If so, that makes it far worse for them to be covering it up, right?

In any case, we have no idea if this is a real canary in the coal mine or if it’s just a Democrat’s dream of what could soon happen. But the dream is a pretty wild one! Swalwell followed that up by claiming:

“One Republican just texted me that if there’s a discharge vote on Epstein they expect a ‘jail break’ of over 100 members. Trump will go nuts!”

What does he mean by a jail break? He’s talking about House Republicans who have consistently been NO votes on releasing the Epstein files. He’s saying they see the tide is turning — and don’t want to be on the other side when the vote wins, given what’s going to come out. Because everyone who voted NO will be seen as trying to hide it!

“Over 100” though?? Whoa! Trump absolutely would explode on his party members if that happened!

Fingers crossed, right? It would be about damn time Epstein’s victims got some justice! Just release the files already!!!

