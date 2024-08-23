Restaurant Accidentally Serves 2-Year-Old WINE Instead Of Juice -- She Ended Up In The Hospital!

We can’t believe this even happened!

A restaurant in California is in deep trouble after mistakenly serving wine to a toddler during a family’s dinner, landing her in the ER! According to KSBW 8, mom Noemi Valencia, her partner, and their 2-year-old daughter were at Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant last Saturday when they noticed their little girl showing signs of drunkenness. She explained:

“She was swaying, she was falling over, she was leaning on walls, she couldn’t hold her head up, she was slurring her words.”

OMG!

The mom was seriously concerned for her daughter, and that’s when she checked the little girl’s cup. The glass was filled with what was supposed to be apple juice, but upon further inspection, was actually cooking wine! The toddler was immediately rushed to Salinas Valley Emergency Room where blood tests revealed she’d drank enough of the wine to have a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .12 — one and a half times the legal limit for an ADULT!

Staff at the restaurant told the family the cooking wine was mistakenly labeled as apple juice. However, no one could explain how the hell that happened! Luckily Noemi’s daughter sobered up and made a recovery after spending the night in the ER, but we can’t imagine how scary that was for her parents. That could’ve done some serious damage! What if she’d gotten behind the Big Wheel? No, seriously, though. Alcohol is obviously super dangerous for children, and this place needs to be held accountable.

In a statement to People on Thursday, a rep for the restaurant gave a statement:

“We have no comment at this moment. We just want to wait for the police department results.”

No charges have been filed at the time of writing this, but the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control did confirm to the outlet that an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Noemi warned parents through the local news outlet to always check what their kids are being served:

“Take proper precautions and how you store things or label things properly so that this doesn’t happen to anybody else. Parents: taste what’s served to your kids.”

That’s a good tip! If only to make sure it hasn’t gone bad or something!

This could’ve ended SO much more tragically! We’re glad to hear the little one made a full recovery, but how crazy! A good reminder to always be diligent when it comes to your kiddos. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

