Influencer’s 2-Year-Old Son Drowns In Hotel Pool – While Parents Napped!

This is heartbreaking! A 2-year-old little boy has died after drowning in a pool while his parents were asleep.

Malaysian influencer Jasmine Yong revealed the tragedy on her Instagram over the weekend, sharing that her son Enzo drowned in a hotel pool while she and her husband Lim Kong Wang were asleep in the room next door. Apparently, they had checked into a hotel for Mother’s Day on May 11 and they all got cozy for a nap, she said in a statement translated to English:

“As always, he snuggled up next to us and drank milk before falling asleep.”

The couple also chose to take a nap — but horror struck when Jasmine woke up later. It’s unclear how much time had passed, but when the fashion guru “woke up” she discovered her child “was not next to” her anymore. Instead, “the originally locked door of the indoor swimming pool had been opened.” She went outside and found the child unresponsive in the pool. Oh, no…

Related: Teen Definitely Died From One Chip Challenge — Cause Of Death Explained



The parents tried CPR, but “there was no response.” There was also a “poor network in the hotel,” meaning they “couldn’t make a call for help either.” She explained:

“We hurriedly ran to the hotel lobby with the baby in our arms and asked the hotel staff to help call an ambulance and provide first aid until the ambulance arrived. Half an hour after being sent to the hospital for rescue, the baby finally recovered his heartbeat but was still in a coma.”

Unfortunately, his “heartbeat stopped” due to insufficient oxygen supply and he ultimately passed away, she wrote:

“Our baby Enzo has become a happy little angel There is no pain or hardship anymore.”

Jasmine first shared news of the accident last Thursday, revealing that the toddler was in the ICU at the time and needed prayers. We cannot imagine the pain this family must be feeling.

Along with the devastating update, the mother shared a series of photos from the kiddo’s memorial service, including a video of people releasing balloons in his honor and colorful drawings he made before his death. She also thanked everyone for their “prayers and blessings” throughout this time, while also urging followers not to “exaggerate, quote out of context, or make things out of nothing,” insisting:

“No one wants this accident to happen. Please let baby Enzo leave in peace, thank you.”

Sending our love to this family. No parent should have to endure the death of their child, especially when they’re this young . May little Enzo rest in peace.

[Image via Lim Kong Wang/Instagram]