Former Real Housewife Kelly Bensimon Calls Off Her Wedding Just 4 Days Before -- See The Red Flag That Made Her Do It!

Kelly Bensimon is no longer saying, “I Do!”

For those who don’t know, The Real Housewives of New York City alum got engaged to boyfriend Scott Litner while on vacation for the fourth of July in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, last year. From there, Kelly got right to work on their June wedding!

She planned an intimate ceremony in his mother’s backyard in Massachusetts and a bigger celebration in the Hamptons. She picked out three dresses from Kleinfeld. And, of course, Kelly also did the typical pre-wedding traditions like the bachelorette party. She and her daughters went on an amazing trip to Jamaica just a few days ago. See (below):

The Bravo personality seemed excited to walk down the aisle and start this new chapter with her guy! But four days before the wedding, news broke Tuesday that Kelly and Scott ended their relationship! What?! What happened? Did one of them get cold feet? Not exactly… Her rep told Us Weekly she was “taking a moment to herself” before talking about the sudden breakup. They added:

“Kelly is disappointed by this turn of events. She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon.”

“Everything became clear to her” on Tuesday?! Huh? Fortunately, we weren’t just left with that cryptic statement too long. Kelly was ready to discuss what made her call off the wedding the following day! The 56-year-old reality star told Us Weekly on Wednesday she ended things with Scott after he refused to sign a prenup — something she felt was “the ultimate red flag!” Yikes! As Kelly puts it, her now ex-fiancé works as a wealth management consultant, so he should know better and understand why she wants to protect each other’s assets:

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man. He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup.”

Honestly, we are, too! One would think Scott would have been the first person to ask about getting a prenup — you know, given his career! At least be willing to do it! So the fact he wasn’t? Yeah, we get why Kelly saw this as a massive red flag! She went on to say Scott “thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith.” Seriously? That sounds like bad wealth management on his part to us! Ultimately, Kelly wasn’t willing to take the risk and dumped him! And you know what? Good for her! Because it seems pretty sus to us!

