Lizzy Savetsky Actually Left RHONY Over Her Husband Using The N-Word To Producers: Report

Lizzy Savetsky may be done with the Real Housewives of New York City before even wrapping her first season. But as it turns out, there is WAY more to this story than initially thought.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Savetsky, who is Jewish, walked away from the revamped Bravo show late last week. At the time, she gave a shocking reason: a “torrent” of antisemitism online had forced her hand. Ugh!! The matchmaker explained more about her decision to leave at the time:

“From the time [I joined the cast], I was on the receiving end of a torrent of [antisemitic] attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

But now, new reports are coming out indicating something very different allegedly took place behind the scenes.

According to Page Six, Savetsky walked away from the reality TV show after her husband, Dr. Ira Savetsky, allegedly used the N-word to producers while recounting a conversation between his wife and fellow RHONY star Brynn Whitfield.

WTF?!

The outlet, which dropped the bombshell report late Monday night, cited insiders who say it all started when Whitfield asked Savetsky to set her up with a Jewish man. Savetsky told her she prefers to only set up Jewish people with other Jewish people, according to sources close to the matter. The Orthodox Jewish matchmaker reportedly told Brynn that Orthodox Jews favor marriages between themselves to “preserve the ethnic lineage.”

Whitfield allegedly “felt affronted” over the comment. She reportedly responded about how the terminology sounded like ideas promoted by “horrible people [as in, Nazis] who did evil things to your people.” In turn, Savetsky was “shocked” by that remark.

At that point, Whitfield and Savetsky reportedly held an off-camera phone call. In it, they “discussed the power of racial slurs.” Whitfield, who is half-Black, allegedly used the N-word during the call, per the news outlet. For some reason, Savetsky got the impression Whitfield was going to tell other cast member that she had also used the N-word on the phone call.

Lizzy’s husband was “outraged” over the alleged plan to accuse her of using a racial slur. So, Ira went to the show’s producers to report it. However, when Ira recounted the conversation to Bravo producers, he supposedly used the N-word. As in, like, the actual slur itself — not just the referencing it by saying “the N-word.”

OMG!!!

Ira was said to have “later apologized, but the damage was done.” Quickly, “conversations began” about having Lizzy and her family exit the Bravo venture, and that’s where this whole thing stands now.

For what it’s worth, sources say Lizzy did truly experience “an overwhelming volume [of] antisemitism online.” Thus, Ira’s alleged N-word incident was not the only reason her tenure on RHONY was cut short. So there’s that, too. Obviously, neither one of those things is acceptable — N-word use or antisemitism.

Wow. There’s a lot to take in here. Especially when you take into account how the previous iteration of RHONY ended, and what Bravo was hoping to do with this more diverse new version of the show.

