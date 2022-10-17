Real Housewives Of New York City Cleans House & Reveals New Cast -- Meet Them HERE!

Bravo is back in the Big Apple!

The beloved cast of the Real Housewives of New York City disbanded abruptly after Season 13. They didn’t even get a reunion to properly close things out, leaving fans high and dry and wanting more drama in their TV viewing lives! Well, this past weekend, at BravoCon 2022, network exec Andy Cohen and his team delivered! There, they confirmed the brand new cast (sorry, Ramona Singer!) and walked the women out on stage in front of the shocked and excited fans in attendance!

Now, we know more about the lovely Season 14 ladies!! They are: Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, Lizzy Savetsky, Ubah Hassan, and Jessel Taank. And it sounds like Andy is excited about the new cast, too.

He told ET (below):

“We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs — we have Brooklyn, Tribeca all over town. Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great.”

Wow!

Truly a new beginning for this beloved Bravo series! You can learn more about all the women involved (below):

Erin Dana Lichy

Erin Dana Lichy kicked off a real estate career at just 19 years old. Then, she transitioned to run a home renovation and design firm called Homegirl. Now, she’s married to lawyer Abraham Lichy, and the couple has three children and a home in Tribeca! The network said of Erin:

“Erin is a funny, confident and candid New Yorker, raised in Manhattan as one of five children in a close-knit Israeli family.”

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons has a longtime business background. She acts currently as the founder and CEO of LoveSeen, a beauty and cosmetics brand. She has corporate America experience, too, previously serving as the executive creative director of J.Crew Group. There, Bravo says, she was “instrumental in the brand’s unprecedented rise in fame and cultural relevance.” It’s true!

Now, she lives in NYC with her son, Beckett.

Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva runs the NYC-based lifestyle and fashion blog Scout The City. You can see more of the internet famous momma via Instagram at her account HERE. The network explained Sai’s parenting push and blog activities:

“[The blog] chronicles Sai’s adventures of chic parenting, from her home in Brooklyn where she resides with husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.”

Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield “comes from a small town in the Midwest,” according to Bravo. Now, she’s a brand marketing and PR pro in NYC. She counts interior design and fashion as her passions, and loves “hosting dinner parties in her West Village apartment.” The network added:

“She was raised by her grandmother who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work.”

Lizzy Savetsky

Texas-born Lizzy Savetsky first moved to the Big Apple for college. Later, she returned to NYC with her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, and their three children. Now, the proud Jewish momma is “a digital influencer and activist.” Bravo described:

“[She] uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts the Instagram show ‘Bashert,’ where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.”

Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan was born in Somalia and immigrated to Seattle when she was still a child. Later, she moved to Canada, where she was first discovered by a photographer in a park. Signed quickly to a modeling agency, she moved to NYC to begin her career in front of the camera. Recently, she founded Ubah Hot, a hot sauce company based in the city. She enjoys philanthropic endeavors while still modeling, too, according to the network!

Jessel Taank

Finally, Jessel Taank joins the cast! The mom of twin boys is of British-Indian descent. She married financier Pavit Randhawa back in 2014, and it’s been happily ever after in the years since! Bravo praised Taank in their write-up, saying this of the publicist and PR pro:

“[She is] an outgoing and unreserved fashion publicist and brand consultant, known for thinking outside the box.”

Fun!

What do y’all think of this cast, Perezcious readers?? Think it looks like a good group, or what?! Or will you just miss the OG girlies too much? Share your reactions down in the comments (below)!

