Andy Cohen Addresses Lizzy Savetsky Quitting RHONY Reboot Over ‘Antisemitic Attacks’

Andy Cohen is finally breaking his silence on Lizzy Savetsky’s sudden departure from The Real Housewives of New York City reboot.

As we previously reported, sources first revealed to Page Six this week that the social media user decided to leave the Bravo series before the new season even wrapped filming after receiving a ton of antisemitic comments online. Lizzy later opened up about her exit from the show on Instagram, saying:

“I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC. As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience. Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

Now, the 54-year-old executive producer finally addressed the matter in an interview with People on Friday, saying:

“I can confirm that she is leaving, unfortunately. What I can also tell you is that when I’ve spoken out against antisemitism, the response that I’ve gotten has been quite alarming.”

Andy then went on to express how “we’re living in really messed up, weird times right now,” adding:

“I think social media makes it a whole lot worse. It’s a really rough time. As a Jewish American, it saddens me to see what’s happening with antisemitism.”

Andy did not mention whether Bravo plans to replace Lizzy following her exit. Thoughts on his response? Let us know!

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

