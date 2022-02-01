Why Fans Think Rihanna Already Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby

Rihanna is happily pregnant and looking forward to having a baby with A$AP Rocky, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

The 33-year-old Fenty founder first made headlines with the reveal Monday morning, but fans have ALREADY jumped into wondering about baby details!

Of course, the Barbadian superstar rocked a pink Chanel puffer while debuting her baby bump via Instagram this morning, so does the color of the outfit have something significant to do with the baby’s possible sex?!?!?! Fans sure seem to think so!

The pink puffer gave social media commentators all the proverbial ammo they needed in contemplating whether Rihanna was possibly sending out some sort of clue. As you can see (below), Twitter exploded with theories throughout Monday:

“I feel like she’s giving us a hint with all that pink. It’s going to be a girl?” “Why do I feel like that pink coat indicates that she’s having a mini her. Just tell us you’re having a girl RiRi.” “Rihanna was wearing a pink coat. I guess she’s having a girl.” “So my fan theory is … it’s twins, a boy & a girl because bad gal Rihanna is wearing pink and ASAP is wearing blue.”

Interesting!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?!

Could RiRi be giving off clues about her baby with her reveal outfit??

Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]