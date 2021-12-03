Did Rihanna Just Shut Down Those Pregnancy Rumors?

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting a little bundle of joy, or not?

Twitter was aflutter this week with the possibility that the Fenty Beauty founder may be pregnant. The rumors seemed to stem from an account on the social media platform called “The Academy,” which, while verified, does not necessarily appear to have any connection to either artist.

One Instagram fan named Jen decided to check in with the woman herself. She posted a screenshot of her DM to the Grammy winner:

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now “

RiRi apparently responded:

“Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”

LOLz!

Though we can’t verify these DMs are legitimate either, Rihanna does indeed follow Jen’s IG account. The fan captioned her screenshot:

“ her uterus said ‘stay out of my damn business’ I spit my water out when she said ‘the first 10 baby showers’ regardless i’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya”

Considering where this rumor came from was never a reliable source in the first place, we’re inclined to believe that the singer is NOT pregnant. If and when we do get confirmation that Rih is preggo, we’ll be first in line to celebrate!

