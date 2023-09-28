Rihanna Binged 90 Day Fiancé During Pregnancy -- And Got So Obsessed She Even Reached Out To The Cast!

If there is one thing we know about Rihanna, it is that she loves watching reality television! So naturally, that was all the 35-year-old singer binged throughout her pregnancies — one new show in particular.

While many would have thought RiRi would have binged-watched Real Housewives, since she’s a superfan of the franchise, it turned out her new guilty pleasure for nine months was 90 Day Fiancé! And apparently, she became so obsessed with the TLC series she even named her baby Big Ed! Nah, we’re only kidding.

But she really did reach out to some cast members! Yara Zaya revealed to Page Six:

“She DM’d me back in February 2021 when she was pregnant with her first baby. She told me she loved my storyline, and loves to watch the show. I always loved her. I reached out to her first, but had no idea that she would ever reply back to me.”

It wasn’t just a DM exchange she had with Rihanna! The pair now follow each other on Instagram! Yara added:

“She DM’d me and told me that she is a big fan of the show. She also said that she hopes that she is just as a good mother as I am.”

Wow!!! Although the reality star wasn’t going to discuss the DM publicly, she changed her mind after how “kind” Rihanna had been:

“I was never going to talk about this, but she was so sweet to me — and helped me out a lot with her kind words when I was going through a really tough time.”

Awww! Yara wasn’t the only one who received a message from the Disturbia artist! She also reached out to Angela Deem via DM. See (below):

We wonder if any of their other co-stars received a DM from RiRi?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

