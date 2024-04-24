Jana Kramer Disappointed She Isn't Already Pregnant AGAIN 5 Months After Giving Birth!

Jana Kramer is ready to be a mom of four… just MONTHS after welcoming baby number three!

On Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast, the country singer revealed that she and fiancé Allan Russell recently had a “little whoopsie” in the bedroom. The kind of whoopsie that requires a pregnancy test afterward! LOLz! She began:

“Guys, so I have an announcement to make. I took a pregnancy test … so, I was late. …When I started counting, I was like, ‘oh my God, I’m gonna be pregnant.’”

Mind you, she JUST welcomed her third child Roman, her first with Allan, back in November. She continued:

“So then I started to freak out, a faint, faint — just like my first test — faint, faint line. …This is how it happened with Roman. I had a faint little line, and then I was pregnant. So, I was like, ‘I’m totally pregnant.’”

Jenna also shares daughter Jolie, 8, and son Jace, 5, with ex-husband Mike Caussin. She continued:

“Jace takes this little rock and he goes, out of nowhere, I mean literally, out of nowhere, ‘Dear God, I want mommy to have another baby,’ and prays to this rock … So I was like, ‘I’m totally pregnant.’…But then three days later, I started my period.”

You think she’d be relieved, right?? Her body probably hasn’t even fully recovered yet! But the 40-year-old was actually disappointed:

“I was like, ‘Well, I kind of want another one.’…I got to a place where I’m like, ‘I would love another one with [Allan] on the right timeline. If I was younger, I would have another in a heartbeat. If I was 38, I would have another one.”

OMG! She concluded:

“I don’t think my body could handle another one and he doesn’t want to do IVF, so I think it’s done.”

Well at least she can get her baby fix… With her literal baby! Ha!

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments!

