Rihanna Made Her First Public Appearance Since Welcoming Baby With A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna is back after giving birth to her son!

The 34-year-old singer hopped on a private plane and traveled to the UK to see her boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky perform at Wireless Festival in London on Friday. And it seemed like a family affair! According to TMZ, Rihanna was seen getting on the jet with her little one by her side. Aw!

During their trip abroad, the new momma was practically glowing while accompanying A$AP to a barber shop in the Crystal Palace neighborhood of London before heading to the music festival. As always, Riri stepped out in style for the day wearing a black oversized puffy jacket, black leggings, and a chunky silver necklace.

While the 33-year-old rapper got his haircut, she could be seen hanging out and posing for pictures with fans who were freaking out over the once in a lifetime encounter. Their baby boy did not seem to join them for this outing. One person posted a video on Instagram of the moment, saying:

“If you see this post. My soul has been snatched lol!! And YOU KNOW ME and my love for @badgalriri since I was a little girl. How am I passing a barber shop in Crystal Palace and pass my fave !!! My actual fave. … ???? Nahhhhhh”

Can you imagine just casually walking past a barber shop window and seeing Rihanna just there?! LOLz! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Other footage on social media showed the Fenty Beauty creator being escorted by security while her beau performed on the stage in front of thousands of screaming concertgoers. See the moment (below):

Rihanna spotted out for the first time since giving birth in May at Wireless Fest in London. A$AP Rocky is headlining.

pic.twitter.com/6SjjuOrrMf — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 1, 2022

This is the first time she has been seen out in public since welcoming their child in El Lay on May 13. Not a lot of details about their son have been shared yet. After the news broke out, a source told Us Weekly that the parents have been adjusting to life with their little one. And while a name hasn’t been revealed at this time, the insider noted that it is something they both absolutely love, saying:

“Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

The source added:

“Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love. They have some help but Rihanna has always said she wants to be hands-on. She’s a very caring person … very nurturing.”

Love to hear it!!!

Any reactions to her first public appearance, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

