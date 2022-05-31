Sounds Like A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Will Be Having More Kids As Soon As Possible! He's Even Dropping Hints!

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna might be just weeks into parenthood, but the rapper already has a clear vision for how he plans to raise his son — and what kind of parent he wants to be! While speaking to Dazed in an interview published on Monday, the new dad, who welcomed his firstborn with the singer earlier this month, dished:

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

Love that! And it’s safe to say they can stop worrying about being “cool parents” — they’ve already got that covered! LOLz!

Aside from just raising a cool kid, Rocky has another very important skill he never wants his “children” — yes, plural! — to forget, he explained:

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark.“

That’s adorable!

It turns out the couple is eager to add another bundle of joy to their family! Yes, already!! Speaking to Us Weekly, a source said that they wouldn’t be shocked if the performers decided to have a second child sooner than later, dishing:

“They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body.”

For now, they are focused on adjusting to life with their son, who Us confirmed on May 13 was born in LA. So far, his name has not been revealed, though the parents have apparently selected a name they love, the insider added:

“Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

While the duo’s inner circle “can’t wait” to meet their child, they are about to introduce him to Rocky’s family in New York City soon, according to an Entertainment Tonight source. RiRi may even fly her family out to the Big Apple to be there for the introduction, too. Fun!

Us Weekly’s confidant added:

“Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love. They have some help but Rihanna has always said she wants to be hands-on. She’s a very caring person … very nurturing.”

Even though the Work singer “is always non-stop working,” per the source, “she won’t want to leave her baby’s side” while she embraces this new phase of her life. She also has no intention of leaving the DMB vocalist’s side — even amid his recent legal trouble! After publicly confirming their relationship in May 2021 (after being linked since 2019), the 33-year-old rapper was arrested at LAX last month for charges in connection to a November 2021 shooting. His hearing is set for August. On this drama, the source continued:

“Rihanna and ASAP are staying strong as a couple. Their love for each other hasn’t changed. Rihanna is always supportive of him no matter what. They will get through his legal battle and will just come out stronger.”

That’s good news! If they can get through that (especially in the early days of parenthood), they can get through almost anything! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

