Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcomed Their First Child!

OMG! Rihanna has officially given birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky! No, this is not a drill!!

The last time the couple were seen in public is back on Mother’s Day weekend. According to TMZ‘s sources that’s because about a week ago Bad Girl RiRi was busy becoming a mom right after that!

Insiders told the outlet Rihanna gave birth on May 13 in El Lay. Unfortunately they have not gone public yet, so we have no new info yet!

Related: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Having A Baby Led Directly To Their Breakup?!

Still, we’re so, so happy for them — and we have a feeling we’re not the only ones! The couple’s pregnancy announcement nearly broke the internet after photos of them walking in Harlem dropped online in early February.

The candid snapshots featured RiRi in a long hot pink winter coat that left her baby bump exposed for all to see. The rapper was close beside her, even giving her a peck on the forehead in one adorbz photo! Re-experience the joy of those pictures (below)!

Shortly after news broke that the boyfriend and girlfriend, who have been dating since November 2020, were expecting, an Entertainment Tonight source couldn’t help dish about how excited the duo was to become parents. The Praise the Lord vocalist was already being a doting beau to his partner — perfect practice for parenting, btw! The insider explained:

“Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad. A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna’s needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple.”

Aww!! We bet it just got 100 times better!

Related: Kylie Jenner ‘Has Help But Is Also Very Hands-On’ With Parenting Her Newborn Son

The confidant was also confident that raising a baby would only strengthen the lover’s relationship, adding:

“Rihanna and A$AP have such a strong bond and they can’t wait to experience parenthood together.”

While the We Found Love singer has always wanted to become a mother, she’s taken the whole journey in her own time. A source for People opened up about her decision to have a child with the 33-year-old (born Rakim Athelaston Mayers), explaining:

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

Yes, love how inclusive she’s been! We wonder if her thoughts on beauty and fashion design will evolve now that she’s a momma?!

It’s also amazing to hear that Rocky didn’t pressure her into having a baby — he’s just happy to be by the musician’s side for the ride! The source gushed:

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

So sweet! Just the kinda relationship everyone wants! We simply cannot wait to see them step into these new roles — we just know their kiddo is one lucky tot!!

CLICK HERE to find out whether the precious bundle is a boy or a girl!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Rihanna/Instagram]