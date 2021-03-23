Riley Keough Becomes Death Doula Eight Months After Brother Benjamin Died

What a wonderful way to honor her brother…

Riley Keough announced Monday that she had completed a Death Doula training program “on The Art of Death Midwifery,” just eight months after her brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide. Sharing an inspirational quote on Instagram, the actress explained:

Related: ‘My Soul Went With You’: Lisa Marie Presley Shares Tribute To Son On His Birthday

“We are taught that its a morbid subject to talk about. Or were so afraid of it that we’re unable to talk about it… then of course it happens to us, and we are very ill prepared. I think it’s so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing. We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So I’m so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can.”

Riley and her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, have been incredibly open about their grief since the grandson of Elvis Presley passed on July 12 at the young age of 27. We think it’s so great that the 31-year-old’s taken it upon herself to learn more about death, and now she’s one step closer to helping others struggling in similar situations!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Lisa Marie Presley/Instagram]