The First Love Is Blind Baby Has Been Born!!! 

The first Love Is Blind baby is here!

Season 4 couple Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi announced on Friday the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named… get ready for this… Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski! OMG so cute!

Related: Hailey & Justin Bieber Already Have The ‘Perfect’ Baby Name Picked Out!

On Instagram, the new parents posted an adorable video of Bliss kissing their little girl and giving glimpses of her pink nursery. The caption of the post read:

“We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl. Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle”

Aww! You may recognize that middle name. “Terri” was the name of his late mother — someone he talked about on the Netflix reality hit. What a sweet way to honor her! Take a look a video and picture of the family (below):

So sweet! Bliss then added in the comments section:

“My beautiful, precious angel! I love you more than you’ll ever know. Your daddy and I are so blessed to call you ours.”

Zack also gushed about their baby girl, saying:

“My little professor I can’t wait to see how you change the world. You’ve already changed mine”

Congratulations to Bliss and Zack on their bundle of joy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bliss Poureetezadi/Instagram]