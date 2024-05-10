TikToker Taylor Odlozil Shares Wife Haley’s Last Words To Their 4-Year-Old Son Before Her Death From Ovarian Cancer

TikToker Taylor Odlozil revealed the final words his wife Haley Odlozil said to their son before her death. And warning, Perezcious readers, you will need to grab some tissues for this one.

Two years ago, Taylor and Haley started to document her journey with terminal ovarian cancer on TikTok both to raise awareness of ovarian cancer in young women and to build a community of support for others going through the same experience. Sadly, Hailey died at the age of 30 in July following her eight-year-long battle. And since her passing, he’s continued to post on the account to show his life with their 4-year-old son Weston on the platform.

Now, nearly a year after her death, Taylor opened up about her final days on The Get Back podcast for the first time — including the heartbreaking last moment between Haley and their kid. The social media personality recalled she was in and out of sleep while surrounded by friends and family one day. When Haley was awake for a second, she realized she wouldn’t be around for much longer:

“We gathered around Haley and we prayed for her peace and for her to be accepted into the kingdom and that it was all going to be okay — that I was going to make it and that Weston was going to be okay. We prayed and Marcy, the hospice nurse, was there. Haley comes to for a split second and she sees everybody that she loves around so she’s looking around and she’s like, ‘This is it, isn’t it? This is the end. This is just how I thought it was going to be.’”

So, so sad. Their son was at a day camp at their church during this time. However, Taylor knew at that moment he needed to pick up Weston early to give him a chance to say goodbye:

“We were like, ‘It’s okay.’ She started getting really scared, right? I was like, ‘It’s okay, we just wanted to be around you. We just wanted to be with you.’ And then I knew I needed to go get Weston immediately.”

A family friend drove Taylor to grab Weston. And when they came home, the tough conversations began. The dad sat their son down and revealed to him Haley was at the end of her life:

“I brought Weston in and I was like, ‘This is it, buddy. Do you understand what’s going on?’ And he looked at me like he knew what was going on, but he didn’t want to say it. I just said ‘You know I’ve been telling you that Mommy was going to go be with Jesus? Well he’s coming and it may not be right now, but it’s within … it’s very, very, very soon.’”

Oof. Of course, this was a very emotional time for everyone involved. But Taylor tried his best to reassure and comfort the little guy. He remembered saying:

“‘It’s nothing you did. You didn’t do anything wrong. You were an amazing son. Your mother is very proud of you. I’m proud of you. You’re an incredible child and there’s nothing you did wrong that caused any of this. I just want you to know that no matter what happens, I will always be the best father I can be to you.’”

No matter what Taylor said, this understandably was very “scary” for Weston. He continued:

“And he started holding her hand and he was – you know, it was scary for him and he finally understood that this was the time that I’ve been talking about for a long time, that eventually Jesus was going to come take his mom home.”

Haley then woke up again to tell Weston these four words one last time. In fact, Taylor said it “was the last thing she ever said”:

“She finally, she came to and she looked at him and said, ‘I love you, son.’ … She laid her head back down and she never spoke again and went into this coma state.”

A few days later, she sadly passed away. Absolutely devastating. It’s never easy to lose a loved one, especially in this way. Our hearts continue to go out to Taylor and Weston. Watch the podcast episode (below):

