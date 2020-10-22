‘My Soul Went With You’: Lisa Marie Presley Shares Tribute To Son Benjamin Keough On His Birthday

2020 has been marked by loss like no other year we’ve ever experienced.

Grief has been a near-constant and universal experience this year, with many of us having to find ways to mourn within the confines of a COVID-19 quarantined world. Lisa Marie Presley has had to deal with the unique pain of losing her son, Benjamin Keough, to suicide over the summer, and now she’s left commemorating a heartbreaking milestone just three months after his death.

In her first public statement since Benjamin’s death, the 52-year-old marked what would have been her son’s 28th birthday with an emotional Instagram post. Alongside a photo from a past birthday, she wrote:

“My beautiful beautiful angel,

I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.

The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.

I will never be the same.

Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.

Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world. “

Absolutely heartbreaking.

Sister Riley Keough also posted a birthday message, sharing several photos with her brother with the caption:

“Happy Birthday beautiful angel “

The actress also posted some photos of the pair as children to her IG Story.

The American Honey star has memorialized her brother multiple times in the months since his passing. With one throwback photo, she called her brother the “love of [her] life.” Alongside another, she captioned:

“Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother “

In July, Priscilla Presley released a statement on the death of her grandson, who was laid to rest at Graceland alongside grandfather Elvis Presley.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley [Lockwood, his younger siblings] who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone [Garibaldi, Ben’s uncle] who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved. “

What an incredible tragedy to carry for this family. We hope they can all be together to remember their loved one. We will continue to keep them and Ben in our thoughts.

